Call for Entries: 2017 ADGA Pindy Wagner 2-M Scramble

After a rain-out at last month’s Bud Light 3-Man Shamble at Seven Hills, the Akron District Golf Association looks to get its season rolling again with a new host site for a long-running event.

The Pindy Wagner 2-Man Scramble heads to Stow on Sunday, August 20th. Fox Den Golf Course is the new site (with its two new holes now in play!), and entries are being accepted for the event.

The Pindy Wagner was played for many years at Oak Knolls Golf Course in Kent, but that course property was sold then closed after last season.

The 2017 scramble event will be contested at scratch in Championship and Senior Divisions. Winners from 2016 are Nick Anagnost and Dave Sotka in the Championship Division, and Fred Miller and Mark Borlin on the Senior side.

ENTER NOW: 2017 ADGA PINDY WAGNER DETAILS HERE >