Call for Entries: 2017 ADGA 36-Hole Stroke Play

Get your entry in today for this weekend’s 36-hole ADGA Stroke Play Tournament at Turkeyfoot and Barberton Brookside!

A 36-hole individual stroke play event contested at scratch in Championship and Senior Divisions, with Golfer of the Year points awarded. The event is presented by KFC courtesy of Nick Lambos and family, whose restaurant locations are listed below.

Entry fee covering both days is $130 per player for ADGA members, $145 per player for non-members. Optional pot and skins games also available at check-in for an additional fee.

To register, email golf@ADGAgolf.com or call ADGA Director Tim Davis at (330) 608-2096. Entry deadline is Wed, June 21 at 10p.

This year’s tournament will be played in memory of two distinguished gentleman who put in some long hours to help make the Akron District Golf Association a top notch organization and grow the game of golf throughout Northeast Ohio:

– Davis (Chappy) Chappel, the scoreboard calligraphy guru, sponsorship chairman, tournament director, and everyone’s friend. Chappy was a cornerstone of the ADGA from the late 1980s until the 2015 ADGA season.

– Doug Faris is a former past president of the ADGA and a long-standing player in the organization. Doug’s presence in the ADGA started in the late 1970s and continued until the late 1990s.



