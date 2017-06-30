Professional Tours

Buckeye Tour to Guarantee $5K First Prize at Brookledge

Buckeye Tour Brookledge Championship: $5,000 First Place Guaranteed

Baggr CaddiesIn conjunction with its sponsor Baggr Caddies, the Buckeye Tour has announced that the first place prize for its event at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls on July 12 – 13th will be a cool $5,000.

The Buckeye Tour has played three events to date and is looking to draw a large field to its fourth event at Brookledge. Guaranteeing a big first place prize should spark interest with both playing pros and local PGA Members for this 2-day, 36-hole event.

Jake Scott“We know our entry fee is a bit taller for our two day events vs. some past tours run here,” said Tour Director Jake Scott, pictured left. “The event entry fee for our members is $565, and it’s $640 for non-members. But with a $5,000 first place prize offered courtesy of our sponsor Baggr Caddies for the Brookledge Championship, there is some extreme value there.”

Complete Buckeye Tour Brookledge Entry Details Here >

The entry deadline for the Brookledge Championship is Monday, July 10th.

“We expect a field of 25 to 30 guys or more. It should be interesting — and quite a shoot-out!” stated Scott.

