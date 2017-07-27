

After the success of its event at Brookledge Golf Course in mid-July, The Buckeye Tour will host another event with a guaranteed $5,000 first place prize in August: The Worthington Cup at Elyria Country Club.

The event is named after the old Worthington Golf Ball Company of Elyria, whose executives started Elyria Country Club back in 1904. The 36-hole professional tournament will be played on Wednesday, August 16th and Thursday, August 17th.

The $5,000 first place prize is once again guaranteed courtesy of Baggr Caddies.

“Brookledge was a huge success due to the help of the volunteers, players, spectators, and our friends at Baggr Caddies,” said Buckeye Tour Director Jake Scott. “To continue building on that success, the Worthington Cup will feature the same $5,000 first place prize guarantee. Between the prize money and the outstanding golf course that is Elyria Country Club, we expect a strong field for August 16th and 17th.”

Another guaranteed $5K first place prize event is also scheduled for September; watch Northeast Ohio Golf for details…