Buckeye Tour Cancels Remainder of 2017 Season

Bad news and good news about the Buckeye Tour from Founder Jake Scott (left).

First, the bad news: the remainder of the 2017 schedule for the inaugural season has been canceled. There were concerns about attracting enough players to run each of the three remaining events at Avalon, The Quarry and Greyhawk. So instead of fielding questions every week on whether enough players were committed to host each tournament or not, Scott decided to simply end the season.

All prize money due to players from the first six Buckeye Tour events has been paid, so the shuttering of the remaining schedule has no negative financial effects.

In fact, the Buckeye Tour is going to make good on its season-long promise of an exemption for 2018 Latin American Q-School. Michael Balcar is the leading money-winning member to date, so he will receive that exemption.

The good news in all of this is that the success of the 2017 Buckeye Tour events at Elyria Country Club and Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls will likely lead to those big-prize tournaments being conducted again next year. Watch for news of these 2018 events next spring when all of the details are nailed down…