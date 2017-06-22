NOPGA Members Jamie Broce of Toledo and Jaysen Hansen of Beechmont Country Club earned their way to the 2017 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte August 10–13 at by finishing within the Top 20 of the PGA Professionals Championship at Sunriver Resort in Oregon yesterday.

A third NOPGA player, the talented Casey Schrader of The Pepper Pike Club, looked to be a shoo-in for another spot in the PGA Championship, but fell short in a playoff for one of the final spots

Broce (left) finished in a tie for 5th place overall with a final round 74. He had a chance to earn the title outright but couldn’t find a birdie on one of the tough finishing holes.

Hansen (right) jumped up a whopping 44 spots on the leaderboard by shooting a 69 on the final day of the tournament, finishing T9 with a 288 total.

With four holes to play, Casey Scrader (left) looked like he could be the winner of the 2017 PGA Professionals Championship, having posted one birdie and 13 pars in his first 14 holes. But a triple-bogey / birdie / triple-bogey / bogey finish left him in an 8-way tie for 19th and headed to a playoff for one the final two spots.

Casey survived the first playoff hole with a par. But when he failed to make a six footer for birdie on the par-5 second playoff hole, he was left out of the mix.

To Casey’s credit, not once did he lose his composure during those tough finishing holes, nor display the slightest bit of temper after being shut out of the playoff. Players, take note: that’s how a professional sportsman acts on a golf course.



Northern Ohio PGA Player Final Results

2017 PGA Professionals Championship:

T5 Jamie Broce 70 – 67 – 75 – 74 = 286

T9 Jaysen Hansen 74 – 72 – 73 – 69 = 288

T19 Casey Schrader 73 – 71 – 69 – 77 = 290

CUT Rob Moss 78 77 = 155

CUT Brad Apple 77 – 84 = 161

CUT Garrett Korte 80 – 85 = 165