Toledo’s Jamie Broce fell back from the lead with a 75 in the third round of the 2017 PGA Professionals Championship on Tuesday in Sunriver, OR.

But Pepper Pike Club’s Casey Schrader (left) stormed toward the top of the leaderboard with a 69 on Tuesday, and now sits tied for fifth place heading into today’s final round, which will be shown this evening on Golf Channel.

The low 20 scorers following Wednesday’s final round earn a berth in the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC Aug. 10-13th.

NOPGA Player Results after Rd 3:

T3 – Jamie Broce 70 67 75 – 212 -3 12:50 pm

T5 – Casey Schrader 73 71 69 – 213 -2 12:50 pm

T53 – Jaysen Hansen 74 72 73 – 219 +4 9:32 am