Boulder Creek 5-Man Nearing a Sell-Out; Cap Set at 40 Teams

The idea of a quiet little mid-October scramble in Streetsboro is no more.

Instead, the Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble presented by Northeast Ohio Golf is likely to be a 40-team battle with a $12,000 prize purse and a $4,000 skins pot.

It’s still four days away from the 1st of October, and already 34 teams have submitted their roster of five players (1 pro + 4 ams or 5 ams) for Sunday, October 15th.

Since Oct 15 has a sunrise of 7:40a and sunset of 6:45p, we’ve determined that the maximum number of teams the event can comfortably manage is 40.

After that, we’ll have to go to a waiting list and see what the weather forecast holds.

Gone is the initial 10 a.m. first tee time. Instead, we will now start at 8:30 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. off both the 1st and 10th tees in 10 minute intervals. That fits 28 teams into the morning wave, with a 4 hour 20 minute expected round. (The rangers will be cracking the whip to make sure every group keeps up!)

Then we will run a second mini-wave from 12:50p to 1:40p off both the #1 and #10 tees for another 12 teams, to get to the 40 team maximum.

We’re still running the Fast Play Format (event scorers, all ties split prizes, etc), so teams don’t have to wait around after completing their round if they don’t want to. But Boulder Creek will have some great food and beverage specials both at the halfway house and in The Lodge, their cool rustic restaurant, so many guys may decide to watch the NFL or MLB on the big-screens and hang out.

At 40 teams, the revised prize list for the 2017 Boulder Creek 5-M Scramble:

1st $5,000

2nd $3,000

3rd $1,500

4th $900

5th $600

6th $300

7th $250

8th $200

9th $150

10th $100

Purse: $12,000

Skins Pot: $4,000

“The golf course is in great shape and we’re going to set it up tough but fair,” said Joe Salemi, owner of Boulder Creek. “Yes, we are going to tuck the hole locations into the ridges and behind the swales; this is a 5-player pro-am. But it won’t be goofy-golf. There will always be a way to successfully play the hole in a smart way. And we’ll spread out the tees to make it fair for every player in the field.”

Thinking about entering a team? Confirm your five players TODAY and get a call, text or email with the necessary information submitted ASAP!