After a discussion three weeks ago with Boulder Creek course owner Joe Salemi, Northeast Ohio Golf posted information to its Tournament Calendar about the inaugural 2017 Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble presented by NEOHgolf.com, to be played on Sunday, October 15th.

The idea was to run a 5-Man Scramble at the upscale Boulder Creek under the exact rules suggested in our spring editorial about the long-running Yankee Run 5-Man. Specifically: an affordable, prize-focused, pro/am team scramble using age-appropriate tees in the fast play format.

So far, it looks like the idea is an absolute a home run.

Even before the event announcement you are reading now, just from our Tournament Calendar listing and an email that Salemi sent to his Boulder Creek list alone, there are already 15 teams registered for the October 15th event!

The prize amounts listed on the Tournament Calendar page — $3K first place, five places paid, $2K skins pot — are based on just 20 teams entered. Given the number of signups to date, we expect the event to draw more than 20 teams, meaning an even greater payout, more spots paid, and a bigger total skins pot.

So get your five-man team together and get signed up today for the Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble on Sunday October 15th. The entry deadline is October 13th at 5p, when starting times will posted to this website.

This could be the start of a brand new tradition for the Northeast Ohio fall scramble season…