The weekend weather forecast for the 2017 DAP Championship at Canterbury is perfect: sunny and in the 80s every day, with no chance of rain.

So get out and watch some incredible pro golf up close on one of the world’s great golf courses!

Go root for Silver Lake native Ryan Armour, who made eagle 3 at his last hole of the day on Thursday, the par-5 ninth. Armour finished at 4-under par 66 — with a 30 on his second nine! — to sit in a tie for fifth place after Round 1.

Armour starts Rd2 off the first tee on Friday morning at 8:03 a.m., with the two most recent web.com Tour winners, Peter Uihlein and Chesson Hadley (pictured in the group below).

You’ll also get the chance to see a number of notable names at Canterbury this weekend: 9-time PGA TOUR winner Stuart Appleby (who also shot 66 in Rd1), Hunter Mahan (6 wins including the 2010 Bridgestone Invitational); Jonathan Byrd (5); Ben Crane (5); Angel Cabrera (3 including the Masters and U.S. Open), and more.