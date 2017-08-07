NEOH Junior Golf

Akron’s Petrie Wins U.S. Kids Teen World Championship

Solomon Petrie 2017 US Kids 13 Teen World Champ

Akron’s Solomon Petrie won the Boys Age 13 Division of the 2017 US Kids Golf Teen World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina on July 27-29th.

Petrie shot rounds of 69 – 67 – 72 on Pinehurst #5 for an 8-under-par 208 total to win by two shots over a player from United Arab Emirates.

123 players from all over the world competed in the age group events, one of the top junior tournaments in golf.

Solomon Petrie 2017 Van Horn US Kids contestant

As champion, Solomon qualified to represent America in the Van Horn Cup (above) against an International team. That match was held on Pinehurst #2 on July 30th, which the Internationals won 5.5 to 3.5.

Locally, Solomon competes on the NOPGA’s Kenny Novak Tour, where he won two out of his five starts.

Solomon will be an 8th grader at Litchfield Middle School in Akron this fall.

