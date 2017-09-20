Akron Zips Frosh Jacinta Pikunas Wins Ball State Tourney

First it was Madison Butler for Cleveland State.

Then Ian Holt at Kent State grabbed one.

Now yet another college player in NEOH has earned medalist honors — but in her very first 54-hole college tournament!

University of Akron Freshman Jacinta Pikunas of Youngstown earned a win with a record-breaking 54-hole performance of 210 (-6) to lead the Zips women’s golf team to a third place finish at the Ball State Cardinal Classic on Tuesday.

Pikunas broke three program records in the process. Pikunus now owns the lowest 18-hole score (66, -6), lowest 36-hole total (138, -6), and the lowest 54-hole total (210, -6) records in program history.

