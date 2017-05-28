2017 Zoar Memorial: Rd1 Scores Rd2 Times

The third annual Zoar Memorial Amateur Championship kicked off Saturday at Zoar Golf Club. This 36 hole tournament features some of the best players from the region.

Darren Phipps, Stow, and Aaron Crewse from Green both fired a score of three under par 69 to top the leaderboard.

Eric Crone, Dover, is one shot off the pace after his 70. Those were the only scores under par for the day.

Patrick Schultz, Akron, is at even par; Jacob Appleby, the defending Champion from North Canton, and Josh Anderson from New Albany both carded a 73.

In the Senior Division, Brad Baker from Warsaw, is one shot behind Jeff Sparks, Cincinnati, who had a 74. Mark Ciccarello, Cleveland, and John Holzpfel of Canton are tied third at 76. George Allen, Champion, had a 77. Dan Harrington from Myrtle Beach, John Perkowski and John Sibla from Dover, are all tied for sixth with 79’s.

The second round is scheduled for Sunday morning at Zoar Golf Club, 8229 Dover Zoar Road.

GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

2017 Zoar Memorial – Round 2

Zoar Golf Club

Sunday, May 28, 2017

10:45 Dan Terry, Sammy DiMeo

10:52 Dustin Buehler, Joey Vincent

11:00 Vince Amicone, Bob Briggs, Todd Gardner

11:09 Mike Koreski, Brandt Harbert, Mark Johnson

11:18 Stephen Tischler, Randy Crider, Eric Levengood

11:27 Matt Gasser, Rob Loomis, Jordan Grubb

11:36 Steve Weaver, Dave Miller, Steven Nutter

11:45 Taylor Rising, Brian Beebe, Dylan Tucker

11:54 Nate Garwood, Aaron Shanklin, Matt Frey

12:07 Wes Gilland, Coleman Lamp, Tim Hepner

12:16 John Perkowski, John Sibla, Dave Clarke

12: 25 John Holzapfel, George Allen, Dan Harrington

12:34 Jeff Sparks, Brad Baker, Mark Ciccerello

12:43 Mitch Levengood, Rob Schustrich, Ian Hardesty

12:52 Patrick Shultz, Jacob Appleby, Josh Anderson,

1:05 Darren Phipps, Aaron Crewse, Eric Crone