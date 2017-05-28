2017 Zoar Memorial: Rd1 Scores Rd2 Times

The third annual Zoar Memorial Amateur Championship kicked off Saturday at Zoar Golf Club. This 36 hole tournament features some of the best players from the region.
Darren Phipps, Stow, and Aaron Crewse from Green both fired a score of three under par 69 to top the leaderboard.
Eric Crone, Dover, is one shot off the pace after his 70. Those were the only scores under par for the day.
Patrick Schultz, Akron, is at even par; Jacob Appleby, the defending Champion from North Canton, and Josh Anderson from New Albany both carded a 73.
In the Senior Division, Brad Baker from Warsaw, is one shot behind Jeff Sparks, Cincinnati, who had a 74. Mark Ciccarello, Cleveland, and John Holzpfel of Canton are tied third at 76. George Allen, Champion, had a 77. Dan Harrington from Myrtle Beach, John Perkowski and John Sibla from Dover, are all tied for sixth with 79’s.
The second round is scheduled for Sunday morning at Zoar Golf Club, 8229 Dover Zoar Road.
GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
2017 Zoar Memorial – Round 2
Zoar Golf Club
Sunday, May 28, 2017
10:45 Dan Terry, Sammy DiMeo
10:52 Dustin Buehler, Joey Vincent
11:00 Vince Amicone, Bob Briggs, Todd Gardner
11:09 Mike Koreski, Brandt Harbert, Mark Johnson
11:18 Stephen Tischler, Randy Crider, Eric Levengood
11:27 Matt Gasser, Rob Loomis, Jordan Grubb
11:36 Steve Weaver, Dave Miller, Steven Nutter
11:45 Taylor Rising, Brian Beebe, Dylan Tucker
11:54 Nate Garwood, Aaron Shanklin, Matt Frey
12:07 Wes Gilland, Coleman Lamp, Tim Hepner
12:16 John Perkowski, John Sibla, Dave Clarke
12: 25 John Holzapfel, George Allen, Dan Harrington
12:34 Jeff Sparks, Brad Baker, Mark Ciccerello
12:43 Mitch Levengood, Rob Schustrich, Ian Hardesty
12:52 Patrick Shultz, Jacob Appleby, Josh Anderson,
1:05 Darren Phipps, Aaron Crewse, Eric Crone
