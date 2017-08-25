Saturday Chippewa Times to Post This Evening

The Saturday starting times for Round 1 of the 2017 Chippewa Championship will be posted by 6 p.m. tonight (Fri evening). Please check back on NEOHgolf.com then.

Also, a reminder about how much money to bring on Saturday:

– the Event Entry Fee for golf/cart/prizes/tons of food & beverage is $125;

– the Skins Game is separate and additional at $50 for the two days, and you must enter both days when you check in on Saturday;

– and parimutuel betting and field wagers are optional and additional, available on the first tee at check-in on Saturday.

So the Entry Fee + Skins Game is $175 — then it’s up to you to decide how much you want to wager above that!

(And remember, don’t be “that guy” who choose not to get in the skins game then makes an ace…)