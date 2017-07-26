Ohio Public Golf Association

2017 Ohio Publinx: Round 2 Results

Ohio Public Golf Association

ROUND 2 RESULTS: Ohio Public Golf Association
Ohio Public Links Championship
Ashland Golf Club, Ashland, OH
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Steve Paramore , Ashland 68 – 70 = 138
Justin Arens , Columbus 74 – 71 = 145
Benjamin Meola , Painesville 75 – 72 = 147
Kaleb Smith , Mansfield 74 – 73 = 147
Gary Heath , Twinsburg 76 – 72 = 148
Ken Keller , Youngstown 77 – 71 = 148
Nick Mitchell , New Franklin 76 – 72 = 148
Beau Bayerl , Ashland 73 – 76 = 149
Andrew Grayson , Medina 76 – 73 = 149
Ian Hardesty , Chardon 74 – 75 = 149
Ryan Mallette , N. Canton 74 – 75 = 149
Robert Maloney , Canton 73 – 76 = 149
Heath Harvey , Johnstown 73 – 77 = 150
Jarrod Kasunick , Massillon 75 – 75 = 150
Noah Frase , Lancaster 78 – 73 = 151
Dylan Van Fossen , Norwich 76 – 75 = 151
Jacob English , Westerville 76 – 76 = 152
Brent Morgan , Coal Grove 77 – 75 = 152
Johnny Peck , Ashland 74 – 78 = 152
Kaden Welch , Johnstown 79 – 73 = 152
Cale Pozderac , Carrollton 78 – 75 = 153
Kyle Barnett , Grove City 76 – 78 = 154
Mark Mokros , Massillon 75 – 79 = 154
Dave Sexton , Hudson 75 – 79 = 154
Bryce Walters , Canal winchester 76 – 78 = 154
Jason McQuown , Poland 79 – 76 = 155
Chris Koza , Tallmadge 76 – 79 = 155
Roger Tolley , Willard 77 – 78 = 155
Austin Kondratick , Westerville 78 – 78 = 156
Ben Koshmider , Dundee 77 – 79 = 156
Dylan Tucker , Strasberg 78 – 78 = 156
Justin Hallapy , Hubbard 74 – 83 = 157
Hunter Lowder , Brewster 78 – 81 = 159
Luke Tanner , Sullivan 82 – 77 = 159
Kevin Martz , Lebanon 87 – 74 = 161
Scotty Brown , Lebanon 77 – 84 = 161
Andrew Savage , Canal Fulton 80 – 81 = 161
Ryan Sikora , Avon 83 – 78 = 161
Blake Saffell , Somerset 78 – 84 = 162
Brock Kehres , Shelby 79 – 84 = 163
Jeff Alix  , Ashland 82 – 82 = 164
Brian Beebe , Uniontown 82 – 82 = 164
Nick Dicello , Columbus 88 – 76 = 164
Bryan Jackson , Delaware 83 – 81 = 164
Marc Wilkins , Ontario 86 – 78 = 164
Curtis Salmans , Columbus 82 – 83 = 165
Vincent Leone , Canfield 84 – 81 = 165
Dave Goda , Euclid 84 – 83 = 167
Thomas Pressler , Bellevue 87 – 82 = 169
Eric Zahn , Cincinnati 80 – 91 = 171
Nate Meeker , Powell 84 – 88 = 172
Grant Murphy , Bexley 86 – 87 = 173
Mark Schlabach , Millersburg 87 – 88 = 175
Bob Renspie , Columbus 83 – 93 = 176
Luke Honaker , Jeromesville 86 – 92 = 178
Eric Roth , Canal winchester 89 – 101 = 190
Trevor Longfellow , Amherst 100 – 94 = 194

