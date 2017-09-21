2017 Ohio High School Sectional Tournaments Begin Monday

The first step on the road to the Ohio high school state golf championships begins Monday, September 25, as area teams begin Sectional play for the 2017 OHSAA Boys & Girls Golf State Tournaments.

Three divisions (based on school size) of Boys and Girls events will be held in 19 Northeast Ohio Sectional Tournaments.

The top finishing teams in the Sectionals move onto six total Northeast Ohio District events beginning October 3rd, to determine the teams and individuals that NEOH sends to the State Tournaments.

The OHSAA State Tournaments in Columbus are played by division on Friday/Saturday across two weeks, Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 20-21, at the Ohio State University Golf Course and North Star Golf Club in Columbus.

Divisions, Sites and Dates for the 2017 Ohio State High School Golf Championships:

2017 NEOH Sectional Golf Tournaments

Division I Boys – Brookside (10/2/17)

Division I Boys – Quail Hollow (10/2/17)

Division I Boys – Sweetbriar GC (10/2/17)

Division I Boys – Tannenhauf (10/3/17)

Division I Boys – Windmill Lakes (10/2/17)

Division I Girls – Ellsworth Meadows (10/3/17)

Division I Girls – Elms CC (10/4/17)

Division I Girls – Sweetbriar GC (10/3/17)

Division I Girls – Tamer Win (10/2/17)

Division II Boys – Elms CC (9/26/17)

Division II Boys – Forest Hills (9/26/17)

Division II Boys – Quail Hollow (9/25/17)

Division II Boys – Windmill Lakes (9/25/17)

Division II Girls – Pine Lakes (9/27/17)

Division II Girls – Punderson (9/26/17)

Division II Girls – Riceland (9/27/17)

Division III Boys – Pine Hills (9/27/17)

Division III Boys – Riverview (9/27/17)

Division III Boys – Salem Hills (9/26/17)

2017 NEOH District Golf Tournaments

Division I Boys – Pine Hills (10/9/17)

Division I Boys – Pine Hills (10/10/16)

Division I Girls – Legends of Massillon (10/10/17)

Division II Boys – Windmill Lakes (10/3/17)

Division II Boys – Windmill Lakes (10/4/16)

Division II Girls – Tam O’Shanter Hills (10/3/17)

Division III Boys – Tannenhauf (10/5/17)

2017 OHSAA Boys & Girls Golf Tournaments

Div. III Boys: The Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus (10/13 – 10/14)

Div. II Boys: NorthStar Golf Club, Sunbury (10/13 – 10/14)

Div. II Girls: The Ohio State University Gray Course, Columbus (10/13 – 10/14)

Div. I Boys: The Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus (10/20 – 10/21)

Div. I Girls: The Ohio State University Gray Course, Columbus (10/20 – 10/21)