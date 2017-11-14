A golf tradition in Akron returns on the evening before Thanksgiving, Wednesday November 22nd: the Hacker’s Turkey Shoot closest-to-the-pin contest!

A foursome at Firestone Country Club and a full 2018 Firestone 9 PDP Range Membership are on the line as the top rewards, along with 20 other prizes up for grabs once again.

Entry fee is $3 for 3 balls in the preliminary round, which players hit to a target about 80 yards out. Every ball hit into an 8-foot circle around the flag earns a ball in the Finals round, with a chance to win a prize. Whack as many preliminary balls as you’d like!

Hacker’s Bar and Grill provides free food during the event, and there are beer specials on tap so it’s a hoot of a time.

The preliminary round starts at 5 p.m., with the finals beginning around 7. See you at the Firestone 9 Range on Wednesday, November 22nd!