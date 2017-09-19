

The web.com Tour Finals roll into Greater Cleveland for the second year, as Canterbury Golf Club hosts the 2017 DAP Championship starting this Thursday, September 21st.

Silver Lake native Ryan Armour is in the field and should be free-wheeling it around Canterbury. Armour has already secured his playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the 2018 season by finishing solo second at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus three weeks ago.

Fans will see some great golf, as there are 17 former PGA TOUR winners in the DAP Championship field who have combined for 42 PGA TOUR wins: Stuart Appleby (9); Hunter Mahan (6 including the 2010 Bridgestone Invitational); Jonathan Byrd (5); Ben Crane (5); Angel Cabrera (3 including the Masters and U.S. Open); Johnson Wagner (3); and Eric Axley, Charlie Beljan, Ken Duke, Alex Cejka, Derek Ernst, Chesson Hadley, Matt Jones, Troy Merritt, Ted Potter Jr., Dicky Pride, and Andres Romero (1 ea).

Fans can check out all the action Thursday through Sunday by purchasing tickets online or at the gate: $10 single day, $23 for the week. Parking is free at the Tri-C East Campus at the corner of Harvard and Richmond, with a shuttle offering frequent trips directly to the spectator entrance on Halburton Road.

2017 DAP CHAMPIONSHIP FACT SHEET

EVENT: DAP Championship benefiting The LeBron James Family Foundation

WHAT: A Web.com Tour Finals event, one of four Web.com Tour Finals’ events that determine the 50 players who earn PGA TOUR cards.

DATES: September 21-24 (competition rounds)

VENUE: Canterbury Golf Club, Cleveland, OH / 6,976 yards, Par 70. Course Architect – Herbert Strong

FORMAT: Four-day, 72 hole stroke-play competition; 36-hole cut to low 65 and ties.

2016 CHAMPION: Bryson DeChambeau (pictured above) 64-70-68-71=273 (-7). Won in a playoff.

FIELD: Approximately 130 players. The top 75 Web.com Tour money winners from the regular season and PGA TOUR players finishing 126-200 in the FedExCup not otherwise exempt for the following season.

PURSE: $1,000,000; First prize is $180,000.

TELEVISION: Golf Channel

Thursday & Friday (9/21 and 9/22): 11:00a – 1:00p

Saturday (9/23): 2:30p – 5:30p

Sunday (9/24): 1:30p – 4:30p

* All times are EST and are subject to change

WEBSITE & SOCIAL MEDIA:

Web DAPchampionship.com

Twitter @DAPChamp

Facebook #DAPChamp