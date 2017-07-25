2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 9

For the second week in a row, Mike Armour and Jason Chadima came out on top in a huge way — another near sweep.

Playing in the 3/3/3 ‘Steak Night’ format (three holes each of scramble, better ball, shamble plus total), Chadima and Armour tied for first place in the scramble, won the better ball segment outright, tied for first in the shamble aggregate, won the overall 9-hole event by a shot, and nabbed one of four skins earned on the evening.

Their net: a solid haul worth a tidy $384.50.

Their back-to-back strong weeks have moved Amour and Chadima into a T4 on the 2017 Leaderboard as well.

Jimmy Grosso and Doc Jeff Mallette finished second by one shot overall, and also nabbed two T1s and a T2 in the segments.

Ken Koprivec and Shayne Bishop tied for third overall, nabbed a skin, and tied for first in the Shamble.

Many, many teams dipped their fingers into the pots, as outlined in the results below…



WEEK 9 RESULTS: CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE

3/3/3 Format: Back 9

Monday, July 24, 2017

1st Place – Jason Chadima / Mike Armour (45) $97.50

2nd Place – Jimmy Grosso / Doc Mallette (46) $58.50

T3rd Place – Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop (47) $19.50

T3rd Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (47) $19.50

14 teams competed

SKINS:

Jason Chadima / Mike Armour #14 (3) $70.00

Kyle Oyler / Partner #15 (3) $70.00

Austin Griffith / Cliff Griffith #16 (7) $70.00

Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop #18 (7) $70.00

SCRAMBLE: Hole #10, #11, #12

T1st Place – Sam Spino / Dave Oates (11) $42.00

T1st Place – Jimmy Grosso / Doc Mallette (11) $42.00

T1st Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (11) $42.00

T1st Place – Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson (11) $42.00

T1st Place – Jason Chadima / Mike Armour (11) $42.00

BETTER BALL: Hole #13, #14, #15

1st Place – Jason Chadima / Mike Armour (11) $105.00

T2nd Place – Sam Spino / Dave Oates (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Chris Helaney / Bernie Chupek (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Jimmy Grosso / Doc Mallette (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Raul Mendoza / Russ Rybka (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (12) $15.00

T2nd Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (12) $15.00

SHAMBLE AGGREGATE: Hole #16, #17, #18

T1st Place – Jason Chadima / Mike Armour (23) $70.00

T1st Place – Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop (23) $70.00

T1st Place – Jimmy Grosso / Doc Mallette (23) $70.00

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 9