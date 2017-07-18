2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 8

Get out the brooms!

Mike Armour and Jason Chadima claimed the victory in Week 8 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League, posting a solid 5-under par score of 30 in the better ball format on the front nine.

But it was more than victory, it was a money grab. With an eagle on the par-5 third, a birdie on the tough par-4 fifth, and another birdie on the dogleg par-4 eighth, they also nabbed the entire skins pot as well, as each of those holes held up as winners. (They also birdied the fourth hole.)

Dan Marr and Bobby Spino finished in second place one shot behind, and Shayne Bishop and Ken Koprivec were another shot in back of that.

Remember, next Monday’s Week 9 of the Scratch League is Steak Night; come hungry…



FINAL RESULTS: Week 8

2017 Chippewa Scratch League – Better Ball, Front 9

Monday, July 17, 2017

1st Place – Mike Armour / Jason Chadima (30) $160.00

2nd Place – Dan Marr / Bobby Spino (31) $96.00

3rd Place – Shane Bishop / Kenny Koprivec (32) $64.00

13 teams

Skins:

Mike Armour / Jason Chadima – #3 (3) $86.66

Mike Armour / Jason Chadima – #5 (3) $86.66

Mike Armour / Jason Chadima – #8 (3) $86.66

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard thru Week 8