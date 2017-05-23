A hefty $840 carry-over big skins pot was in play Monday evening at the Chippewa Scratch League, and 19 teams took their shot at the treasure.

In the end, six different teams dipped their fingers into that skins pot — and one of those teams did so with a somewhat controversial par skin.

The Shamble Combined Score format was in play on the back nine for Week 3, where each player hits a tee shot, the best one is picked, then both team members play in for combined total score from there.

Ty Kovach and Allen Freeman won the evening’s event by a tidy four shots over a pair of runner-up teams, shooting 2-under par 70. The victory put the pair back on top of the 2017 Leaderboard.

But the focus of the evening was the sizeable skins lucre. Surprisingly, only one double-birdie was required to win a skin, on a par-5: every other skin was a single birdie-par total. Except for the 14th hole.

Josh Widner and Adam Arman won a skin with a double-PAR on the 14th, as every other team made par-bogey. But as the skins were being settled, one team (unnamed to protect them from retribution from the five skin-winning teams) pointed out that they had made birdie-bogey to tie on 14. The scorecard for that team was checked, and their playing partners had incorrectly listed a score of 9 for them on that hole. Since they failed to check that scorecard carefully before turning it in, the error stood and the par skin for Josh and Adam was paid. An important lesson: check your scorecard carefully even if your round isn’t a low one!

Complete event and skins results below from Week 3.

Remember, there will be no Scratch League next week Monday due to Memorial Day weekend. League play will resume on Monday, June 5th…

2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 3 Results

Shamble Combined Format – Back 9

Monday, May 22, 2017

1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (70) $225.00

T2nd Place – Mark Thomas / Rob Schustrich (74) $112.50

T2nd Place – Mitch Levengood / Tim Hepner (74) $112.50

19 teams competed

Skins:

Dave Oates / Sam Spino – #10 (8) $140.00

Shayne Bishop / Kenny Koprevec – #13 (7) $140.00

Josh Widner / Adam Arman – #14 (8) $140.00

Mark Thomas / Rob Schustrich – #15 (7) $140.00

Bernie Chupek / Partner – #16 (7) $140.00

Ty Kovach / Al Freeman – #18 (7) $140.00

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 3