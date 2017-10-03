T1, T2, T1, 1st overall.

Those results secured the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard title for Ty Kovach of Medina, as he and partner Allen Freeman of Brecksville had a solid night in Week 18 of the series.

On the front nine at Chippewa, Kovach and Freeman shot 3-under par in the scramble on holes 1-3, even par in the better ball on holes 4-6, and 1-under par in the alternate shot on holes 7-9. Their 4-under par total gave them the victory in the final week, ensuring Kovach would maintain his top spot on the leaderboard for the year.

Kovach earned a $200 merchandise credit at Chippewa for his 2017 Leaderboard victory.

Other players improved their finish positions in the season long race with some strong final week event performances.

Past league champ Sam Spino Jr. played with Tom McBride, and together they nabbed one of two skins won on the evening with a birdie on the 9th hole in alternate shot. They also tied for first place in both the scramble and alternate shot segments. Their take pushed Spino into third position on the final 2017 Leaderboard behind Kovach and Freeman.

Jason Chadima and Mike Armour nabbed the outright win in the better ball session. That allowed Armour to sneak past Shayne Bishop into fourth position on the 2017 Leaderboard by just over $5.

The 2017 Chippewa Scratch League had 49 different players earn a prize in the 18 weeks of competition. The typical week had 16 teams competing. But Chippewa Scratch League Director Kevin Larizza may make some adjustments in 2018 to try to build on that team number, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, through the rest of October, Chippewa will continue to host its Noon 18-hole $50 big skins game, but now with a reduced fall golf+cart rate. And any daylight after that can lead to extra holes wagering…



WEEK 18 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Scratch League

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown, Ohio

Monday, October 2, 2017

Scramble: Holes #1, #2, #3

T1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (9) $80.00

T1st Place – Chris Okeson / Rob Schustrich (9) $80.00

T1st Place – Sam Spino / Tom McBride (9) $80.00

Better Ball: Holes #4, #5, #6

1st Place – Jason Chadima / Mike Armour (10) $120.00

T2nd Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (11) $30.00

T2nd Place – Russ Rybka / Raul Mendoza (11) $30.00

T2nd Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (11) $30.00

T2nd Place – Shayne Bishop / Kenny Koprivec (11) $30.00

Alternate Shot: Holes #7, #8, #9

T1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (11) $60.00

T1st Place – Russ Rykba / Raul Mendoza (11) $60.00

T1st Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (11) $60.00

T1st Place – Sam Spino / Tom McBride (11) $60.00

Overall Score:

1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (31) $107.50

2nd Place – Sam Spino / Tom McBride (32) $64.50

3rd Place – Raul Mendoza / Russ Rybka (33) $43.00

Skins:

John Karamas / Shaun Kloetzer #8 (3) $140.00

Sam Spino / Tom McBride #9 (3) $140.00

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD – FINAL RESULTS