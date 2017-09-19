2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 16 Results

Jason Chadima and Mike Armour swept the skins pot and finished T3 in the Scramble format in Week 16 to help them climb up the 2017 Leaderboard with just two weeks left to play.

A birdie on the par-3 second hole was good for their solo skins winner.

A score of 5-under par 30 took the scramble event, shot by both the teams of Shaun Kloetzer / John Karamas and Shayne Bishop / Ken Koprivec.

Bishop’s share of T1 moved him into third position on the Leaderboard just $69 behind Allen Freeman, while Armour and Chadima moved into fifth and sixth place respectively from their Week 16 haul.

Only two plays left in the 2017 season, and with the final week of play featuring a pot-heavy 3/3/3 format, the question is: will anyone catch leader Ty Kovach? Hmm? Will they? Anyone?



WEEK 16 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Scramble Format: Front 9

Monday, September 18, 2017

T1st – Kloetzer / Karamas (30) $92.00

T1st – Bishop / Koprivec (30) $92.00

T3rd – Dean / Bryson (31) $11.50

T3rd – Mendoza / Simpson (31) $11.50

T3rd – Marr / Spino (31) $11.50

T3rd – Armour / Chadima (31) $11.50

11 teams competed

Skins:

Armour / Chadima #2 (2) $220.00

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 16