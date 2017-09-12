2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 15 Results

Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich tied for first place and won a skin in Week 15 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League series, edging slightly closer to the top of the Leaderboard.

But their tie for first place was with league-leaders Ty Kovach and Allen Freeman, so the amount of movement was the skin.

Meanwhile, Dan Marr and Shayne Bishop finished in third place and nabbed a skin, giving both a Leaderboard bump and moving Bishop into fourth place just ahead of Schustrich.

Josh Widner and Adam Arman took two of the five skins won on the evening to pad their position a bit.

Only three weeks remain in the 2017 Scratch League season. It may take a couple of full skin pot rakes and a big night in the 3/3/3 format in Week 18 to catch Kovach. Can one of the chasers do it?



WEEK 15 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Shamble Aggregate Score Format: Back 9

Monday, September 11, 2017

T1st – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (70) – $122

T1st – Chris Okeson / Rob Schustrich (70) – $122

3rd – Dan Marr / Shayne Bishop (71) – $61

14 teams competed

Skins:

#10 Austin Griffith / Cliff Griffith (8) – $56

#11 Josh Widner / Adam Arman (7) – $56

#14 Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson (7) – $56

#16 Dan Marr / Shayne Bishop (7) – $56

#17 Josh Widner / Adam Arman (5) – $56

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 15