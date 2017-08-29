2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 14 Results

While season-long leader Ty Kovach was off cruising the Bahamas, partner Allen Freeman paired with the always tough David Trier to win the Better Ball format in Week 14 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League series.

Trier and Freeman finished at 4-under par to win by a single shot over Rick Bryson / Jeff Dean and Kurt Peterson / Sam Spino.

Spino and Peterson also grabbed one of three skins won on the evening.

The victory edged Freeman closer to Kovach at the top of the Leaderboard, but Kovach is still ahead on the season by about $50.

Next Monday is Labor Day so no League play will be held. The Chippewa Scratch League resumes for its final 4-week kick starting again on Monday September 11th…



WEEK 14 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Better Ball Format: Front 9

Monday, August 28, 2017

1st – Allen Freeman / Dave Trier (31) – $122.50

T2nd – Sam Spino / Kurt Peterson (32) – $61.25

T2nd – Rick Bryson / Jeff Dean (32) – $61.25

12 teams competed

Skins:

Sam Spino / Kurt Peterson – #2 (2) $80.00

Austin Griffith / Cliff Griffith – #3 (3) $80.00

Chris Okeson / Rob Schustrich – #4 (3) $80.00

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard thru Week 14