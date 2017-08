2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 13 Results

Fresh off an ADGA Senior scramble victory share with brother Bruce, Jeff Dean paired with Rick Bryson to claim the top spot in Week 13 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League series.

Bryson and Dean shot a 3-under par 33 in the scramble format on the back nine at Chippewa. They also nabbed one of four skins won on the day.

WEEK 13 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Scramble – Back 9

Monday, August 11, 2017

1 Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (33) – $100

T2 Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop (34) – $50

T2 Shaun Kloetzer / John Karamas (34) – $50

10 teams competed

Skins: $50 each

Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson 3 on hole #11

Cliff Griffith / Josh Widner 3 on hole #13

Bob Cornelius / Jim Niskanen 3 on hole #15

Mike Armour / Tom Stiller 2 on hole #17

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard through Week 13