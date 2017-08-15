2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 12 Results

Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich went off in Week 12 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League series.
Playing the Shamble aggregate score format (both players tee off, pick the best tee shot, then play their own ball in from there with both scores totaled as the team score), the pair shot a 7-under par 63 on the front nine.
They won by four shots.
They earned skins on four consecutive holes, the sixth through the ninth, including one with an eagle/birdie combination at the par-4 seventh.
They made putt after putt.
In fact, it was such a convincing victory that no other players shall be mentioned in the story for this week…
WEEK 12 RESULTS:
2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League
Shamble Combined Score – Front 9
Monday, August 14, 2017
1st Place – Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson (63) $152.50
2nd Place – John Kabasky / Mike Simpson (67) $91.50
T3rd Place – Al Freeman / Ty Kovach (68) $30.50
T3rd Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (68) $30.50
15 teams competed
Skins:
Bobby Spino / Dan Marr – #3 (7) $50.00
Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop – #5 (7) $50.00
Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #6 (5) $50.00
Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #7 (5) $50.00
Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #8 (7) $50.00
Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #9 (7) $50.00
2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard through Week 12
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|POT
|SKINS
|Ty Kovach
|$671.25
|$463.75
|$207.50
|Allen Freeman
|$558.25
|$378.25
|$180.00
|Sam Spino
|$516.10
|$336.10
|$180.00
|Shayne Bishop
|$482.01
|$224.51
|$257.50
|Ken Koprivec
|$466.50
|$236.50
|$230.00
|Mike Armour
|$435.85
|$243.35
|$192.50
|Jason Chadima
|$429.75
|$237.25
|$192.50
|Rob Schustrich
|$415.10
|$245.10
|$170.00
|Raul Mendoza
|$413.25
|$169.75
|$243.50
|Dave Oates
|$403.60
|$223.60
|$180.00
|Russ Rybka
|$385.75
|$169.75
|$216.00
|Chris Okeson
|$357.50
|$227.10
|$130.40
|Tyler Watkins
|$280.50
|$58.50
|$222.00
|Jeff Mallette
|$260.65
|$233.15
|$27.50
|Matt Warren
|$220.50
|$58.50
|$162.00
|Mark Thomas
|$200.50
|$130.50
|$70.00
|Jeff Dean
|$199.50
|$109.50
|$90.00
|Rick Bryson
|$199.50
|$109.50
|$90.00
|Bobby Spino
|$179.25
|$104.25
|$75.00
|Dan Marr
|$179.25
|$104.25
|$75.00
|John Karamas
|$166.35
|$134.35
|$32.00
|Shaun Kloetzer
|$166.35
|$134.35
|$32.00
|John Kabasky
|$164.35
|$164.35
|$0.00
|Mike Simpson
|$164.35
|$164.35
|$0.00
|Dennis Berkheimer
|$140.00
|$112.50
|$27.50
|Jim Grasso
|$123.15
|$123.15
|$0.00
|Aaron Crewse
|$106.90
|$79.40
|$27.50
|Bernie Chupek
|$77.50
|$7.50
|$70.00
|Mitch Levengood
|$74.25
|$74.25
|$0.00
|Tim Hepner
|$74.25
|$74.25
|$0.00
|Adam Arman
|$70.00
|$0.00
|$70.00
|Josh Widner
|$70.00
|$0.00
|$70.00
|Tyler McHugh
|$60.00
|$0.00
|$60.00
|Nate Petry
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$40.00
|Ray Martin
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$40.00
|Austin Griffith
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$35.00
|Cliff Griffith
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$35.00
|Kyle Oler
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$35.00
|Doug Fleming
|$30.40
|$30.40
|$0.00
|Chris Helaney
|$7.50
|$7.50
|$0.00
