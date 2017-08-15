2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 12 Results

Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich went off in Week 12 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League series.

Playing the Shamble aggregate score format (both players tee off, pick the best tee shot, then play their own ball in from there with both scores totaled as the team score), the pair shot a 7-under par 63 on the front nine.

They won by four shots.

They earned skins on four consecutive holes, the sixth through the ninth, including one with an eagle/birdie combination at the par-4 seventh.

They made putt after putt.

In fact, it was such a convincing victory that no other players shall be mentioned in the story for this week…



WEEK 12 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Shamble Combined Score – Front 9

Monday, August 14, 2017

1st Place – Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson (63) $152.50

2nd Place – John Kabasky / Mike Simpson (67) $91.50

T3rd Place – Al Freeman / Ty Kovach (68) $30.50

T3rd Place – Jeff Dean / Rick Bryson (68) $30.50

15 teams competed

Skins:

Bobby Spino / Dan Marr – #3 (7) $50.00

Kenny Koprivec / Shayne Bishop – #5 (7) $50.00

Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #6 (5) $50.00

Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #7 (5) $50.00

Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #8 (7) $50.00

Rob Schustrich / Chris Okeson – #9 (7) $50.00

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard through Week 12