2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 11 Results

The wealth was spread around in Week 11 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League amongst some team pairings not normally seen.

A 3-under par 33 on the back nine was good enough to tie for the top spot in the better ball format. In two ‘call to the bullpen’ pairings, Leaderboard #1 Ty Kovach joined with Aaron Crewse while Shayne Bishop teamed up with Dr. Jeff Mallette to gain the victory shares.

Four skins were won on the evening, two of which went to the winning teams. But attendance was light, so no major moves were made on the Leaderboard…



WEEK 11 RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Monday 2-Man Scratch League

Better Ball Format: Back 9

Monday, August 7, 2017

T1 Doc Mallette / Shayne Bishop 33 – $98

T1 Ty Kovach / Aaron Crewse 33 – $98

3 Rick Bryson / Jeff Dean 34 – $49

11 teams competed

SKINS: $55 each

Ty Kovach / Aaron Crewse #11 (3)

Dennis Berhiemer / Raul Mendoza #12 (2)

Mike Armour / Jason Chadima #14 (3)

Doc Mallette / Shayne Bishop #15 (3)

2017 Chippewa Scratch League Leaderboard Through Week 11