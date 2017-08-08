Since 2014, Good Park Golf Course in Akron has raised money for college scholarships through sponsors and donors who have contributed to a charitable foundation tied to its Junior Tournament, the Summit County Amateur Championship, and the Senior Summit County Amateur Championship,

The Dave Barnes Memorial Scholarships are awarded to qualifying high school seniors who compete in the Good Park Junior Tournament, maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average, have gained acceptance into a college, and submit an application.

In 2017, four $2,500 scholarships have been awarded. As announced Sunday at the conclusion of this year’s Summit County Amateur, the Dave Barnes Scholarship award winners are:

Brianna Adcock of Canton, who will attend Malone University for Nursing;

Shelby Lewis of Copley, who will attend Florida Southern College for Finance and Economics;

Lauren Dauk of Massillon, who will attend Butler University for Pre-Health;

Braden Baldridge of Howard (pictured above), who will attend Kent State University for Sports Administration.

With this year’s announcement, the Dave Barnes scholarship foundation has awarded more than $32,000 dollars in college scholarships according to tournament directors Larry Zimmerman and Dante D’Andrea.

About Dave Barnes and the Memorial Scholarships

Dave Barnes was a lifelong resident of Akron who began playing golf at an early age and entered his first junior tournament in 1966 at Good Park.

Barnes graduated from Buchtel High School in 1973 and the University of Akron in 1977. Barnes played on the 1974-1977 Akron Zips teams that advanced to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. After tying for fifth in the 1976 NCAA Division II tournament with rounds of 74, 78, 74 and 74, Barnes remains the only UA men’s golfer to earn All-American honors.

Barnes was Good Park GC’s General Manager when he died in 2010. A charitable foundation was established to honor his life in 2014.