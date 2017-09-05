The 2017 ADGA Golfer of the Year Tournament will be played once again at Shady Hollow Country Club in Massillon on September 16th and 17th.

ADGA Director Tim Davis announces the players who are eligible to compete in the lists below. These players are asked to commit by email as soon as possible — or state that you cannot compete if that is the case.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, September 13th by 10 p.m.; after that, additional players may be invited to fill the field.

The eligible ADGA players and their Golfer of the Year points earned to date:

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

HOWARD CLENDENIN 1924

AARON CREWSE 1307

MIKE SIMPSON 1050

BRIAN SMITH 1019

DAN MARR 962

KURT PETERSON 797

BRIAN VINCELETTE 747

BRIAN BEEBE 745

RYAN STEFANSKI 709

STEVE BLACKBURN JR 703

TY KOVACH 681

SHAYNE BISHOP 657

ROB SCHUSTRICH 647

MIKE ARMOUR 637

KORY HULL 589

KEN KOPREVIC 547

ALEX LOFTIN 540

DR. JEFF MALLETTE 537

SHAUN KLOETZER 517

NIKO ANAGNOST 485

TYLER WATKINS 444

TOMMIE LI 365

DAVE SOTKA 345

MATT WARREN 340

MARK SCHNEIDER 339

ALLEN FREEMAN 296

MIKE SHISLER 292

JOHN KABASKY 290

JIM KRIVANEK 285

STEVE FRICKER 245

MIKE HEIM 222

JOHN LENTON 222

ADAM TRENT 200

JEFF BARBAS 190

TOM McBRIDE 183

JOHN KARAMAS 150

ERIC VOUGHT 143

JEFF STORMER 143

SAM WADE 138

YANNI VELLIOS 138

MATT THIEL 122

EUGENE OBYRNE 122

SENIOR DIVISION:

JIMMY CEA 1445

DEAN CUTLIP 1371

LARRY LAHNAN 1293

TOM SKIDMORE 1202

DAVID TRIER 1110

TOM SEEVER 1087

FRED MILLER 1067

RICK BRYSON 1050

MARK THOMAS 1005

BRUNO CHIRUMBOLO 866

TOM LAUBACHER 856

BRIAN HUNTLEY 785

TOM STACK 780

RAUL MENDOZA 739

DOUG FLEMING 733

BOBBY SPINO 694

JEFF DEAN 683

DAVE CUTLIP 630

RICK MERROW 588

ED MARSINEK 575

MARK CICCARELLO 565

TROY LUCKENBAUGH 491

JOE HEDRICK 455

TOM BAUGH 435

WILLIAM DOWNING 429

JIM HERCHEK 424

BRUCE DEAN 412

FRED MARTIN 409

JIM TARTER 405

SAM SPINO JR 398

TIM DAVIS 392

TERRY SZWAST 390

RON BELL 325

JIM NISKANEN 318

DOUG HULL 314

BRYAN ROTH 281

RICH LOWRY 280

DOUG VANNOSTRAN 250

MARK BORLIN 248

RUSS RYBKA 247

NICK LAMBOS 227

TOM REAM 197

STEVE WILSON 190

Be certain to commit by email asap…