The 2017 ADGA Golfer of the Year Tournament will be played once again at Shady Hollow Country Club in Massillon on September 16th and 17th.
ADGA Director Tim Davis announces the players who are eligible to compete in the lists below. These players are asked to commit by email as soon as possible — or state that you cannot compete if that is the case.
The deadline for entry is Wednesday, September 13th by 10 p.m.; after that, additional players may be invited to fill the field.
The eligible ADGA players and their Golfer of the Year points earned to date:
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:
HOWARD CLENDENIN 1924
AARON CREWSE 1307
MIKE SIMPSON 1050
BRIAN SMITH 1019
DAN MARR 962
KURT PETERSON 797
BRIAN VINCELETTE 747
BRIAN BEEBE 745
RYAN STEFANSKI 709
STEVE BLACKBURN JR 703
TY KOVACH 681
SHAYNE BISHOP 657
ROB SCHUSTRICH 647
MIKE ARMOUR 637
KORY HULL 589
KEN KOPREVIC 547
ALEX LOFTIN 540
DR. JEFF MALLETTE 537
SHAUN KLOETZER 517
NIKO ANAGNOST 485
TYLER WATKINS 444
TOMMIE LI 365
DAVE SOTKA 345
MATT WARREN 340
MARK SCHNEIDER 339
ALLEN FREEMAN 296
MIKE SHISLER 292
JOHN KABASKY 290
JIM KRIVANEK 285
STEVE FRICKER 245
MIKE HEIM 222
JOHN LENTON 222
ADAM TRENT 200
JEFF BARBAS 190
TOM McBRIDE 183
JOHN KARAMAS 150
ERIC VOUGHT 143
JEFF STORMER 143
SAM WADE 138
YANNI VELLIOS 138
MATT THIEL 122
EUGENE OBYRNE 122
SENIOR DIVISION:
JIMMY CEA 1445
DEAN CUTLIP 1371
LARRY LAHNAN 1293
TOM SKIDMORE 1202
DAVID TRIER 1110
TOM SEEVER 1087
FRED MILLER 1067
RICK BRYSON 1050
MARK THOMAS 1005
BRUNO CHIRUMBOLO 866
TOM LAUBACHER 856
BRIAN HUNTLEY 785
TOM STACK 780
RAUL MENDOZA 739
DOUG FLEMING 733
BOBBY SPINO 694
JEFF DEAN 683
DAVE CUTLIP 630
RICK MERROW 588
ED MARSINEK 575
MARK CICCARELLO 565
TROY LUCKENBAUGH 491
JOE HEDRICK 455
TOM BAUGH 435
WILLIAM DOWNING 429
JIM HERCHEK 424
BRUCE DEAN 412
FRED MARTIN 409
JIM TARTER 405
SAM SPINO JR 398
TIM DAVIS 392
TERRY SZWAST 390
RON BELL 325
JIM NISKANEN 318
DOUG HULL 314
BRYAN ROTH 281
RICH LOWRY 280
DOUG VANNOSTRAN 250
MARK BORLIN 248
RUSS RYBKA 247
NICK LAMBOS 227
TOM REAM 197
STEVE WILSON 190
Be certain to commit by email asap…
