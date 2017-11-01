NEOHgolf News

Best Golf Teachers in NEOH? See the 2017-18 Golf Digest Rankings

Noah Horstman
Beechmont's Noah Horstman was NEOH's top-ranked teacher in the 2017-18 Best Teachers in Your State list from Golf Digest

Golf Digest just released its 2017-18 edition of Best Teachers In Your State list, and the golf instruction gurus of Northeast Ohio did well. 9 of the 16 teachers listed for Ohio hail from NEOH:

OHIO

1.) Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee C.C., Lima
2.) Gene Powell, Four Bridges C.C., Liberty Township
3.) Noah Horstman, Beechmont C.C., Cleveland (pictured above)
4.) Doug Spencer, Spencer Golf Academy, Fairfield
5.) Don Sargent, Scioto C.C., Columbus
6.) Charlie Wood, Mayfield Sand Ridge C., South Euclid
7.) Chad Middaugh, Muirfield Village G.C., Dulbin
Joe Leenheer8.) Joe Leenheer, Fairlawn C.C. (pictured)
9.) Todd Casabella, Barrington G.C., Aurora
10.) Bill Mckinley, Canterbury G.C., Cleveland
11.) Jon Jones, Youngstown C.C.
12.) Jimmy Logue, Wedgewood G. & C.C., Powell
13.) Jim McGurk, GolfTEC Toledo
14.) Kyle Morris, The Golf Room, Dublin
15.) Gary Robison, Brookside C.C., Canton
16.) Nick Paez, GolfTEC Cleveland West

Also, former Northeast Ohio golfer Zach Glassman (Highland Hts and 2007 University School graduate) was ranked as the 4th best teacher in the State of Virginia.

