With success comes adjustment.

“Back in the day” the Yankee Run 5-Man Scramble was played under a double-shotgun start, always with a full morning and afternoon wave.

As the economy turned and participation fell over time, the tournament consolidated into a single shotgun start. It was been played that way for several years now.

But three years ago, it started to make a comeback. The event started to sell out. Extra teams were put on a waiting list, but most didn’t get in.

The growth of the event caused a new kind of problem: thirty 5-player teams packed into a single shotgun. That led to an event that took up to 7 hours to complete. Even after a long winter, that’s a lot of time to spend on a golf course.

So Yankee Run co-owners Gary and Dena McMullin have decided to make a change. The 2017 event will return to its roots with a double-shotgun start, one at 8:30 a.m. and the second one at 2:00 p.m.

They will limit each wave to just 21 teams. The goal: to get play around in about 4 hours while expanding the total size of the field.

Up to 42 teams will now be able to participate instead of just 30. That means the prize pot available to the winners and top-finishing teams will be that much larger, too.

“It’s time to go back to the double-shotgun start,” says Dena. “Entry numbers 8-9 years ago dictated we go to a single shotgun. But having a waiting list now dictates that it’s time to make a change, back to two waves. We’ve always believed the more teams the merrier.”

The new entry details for the Sunday, April 30, 2017 Yankee Run 5-Man Scramble are now posted. Get your team together and get your entry in soon…