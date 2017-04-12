

Northeast Ohio Golf now has 13 Golf Course Members on its 2017 roster, which it will promote through its marketing programs.

“It’s an honor to help promote these member golf courses to the players of Northeast Ohio, and to feature the competitive and charity tournaments they host,” says Allen Freeman, publisher of Northeast Ohio Golf. “We will conduct some events of our own at their locations, too, through our Stroke Play Series.”

These Member facilities are featured by logo on the Tournament Calendar, Charity Calendar and Golf Course Directory pages, plus get the events they conduct posted to each calendar as well.

Northeast Ohio Golf will also be telling each course’s story via an editorial during the season, to showcase these facilities to area players.

Two additional courses have just been added to the club in the last seven days; thank you for joining us Kevin Leymaster and Joe Salemi!

The complete alpha list of 2017 NEOHgolf.com Golf Course Members to date:

Boulder Creek Golf Club

Chippewa Golf Club

Raymond C. Firestone 9

Fox Den Golf Course

Good Park Golf Course

Grey Hawk Golf Club

Ironwood Golf Club

Madison Country Club

Tam O’Shanter Golf Course

The Elms of Massillon

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

Yankee Run Golf Course

Zoar Golf Club



Want your golf course featured on NEOHgolf.com?

See our Golf Course Marketing Program here >