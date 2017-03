The previously postponed mid-March NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #6 event at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 1st with a 12 Noon tee time start.

The weather forecast looks much better than the snow and sleet that plagued the original date!

All prior registrations for the March date were wiped clean; all players must sign up anew.

Learn more and register here now for Apr 1st! >