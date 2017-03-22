Tim Rogers to Author New Profile Series

Tim Rogers and Allen Freeman flank a cutout of LeBron James, set up as a photo-op at the 2016 DAP Championship at Canterbury.

Starting this April, veteran golf writer Tim Rogers is undertaking a new monthly profile series to be published on Northeast Ohio Golf, called Golf Life NEOH.

Tim will author a story each month with insight into a local amateur, pro, junior player, tournament director, coach, teacher, course owner, superintendent or inventor.

But these stories won’t be some dull timeline bio or a list of commonly-known facts about the person being profiled.

Rather, the goal is to put forth a fun, unique story angle that many people may not know about the featured person, even if that person is well known throughout the golf community in Northeast Ohio.

Talk about a challenge that’s right in Tim’s wheelhouse!

Watch for the first of these Golf Life NEOH stories from Tim Rogers beginning this April on Northeast Ohio Golf…