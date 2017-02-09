Northeast Ohio Golf welcomes Canton-based SYNLawn® of Northeast Ohio as a new 2017 Corporate Sponsor.

SYNLawn® solves lawn and livability issues by designing and installing synthetic grass projects like residential lawns, clean areas for pets, and protective synthetic surfaces for neighborhood playgrounds. But they are really great at custom putting greens!

SYNLawn® putting greens are designed and engineered by Dave Pelz and endorsed by Hall of Famer Tom Watson. These putting greens are custom built at your site by SYNLawn® of Northeast Ohio using a stone base and a soy-based under layer to create contours and breaks specific to your installation. When completed, the ball reacts just like it would on a real green — check out the video below to see it in action:



“Northeast Ohio Golf is pleased to help SYNLawn® get the word out to area players about their incredible synthetic putting greens,” says publisher Allen Freeman. “We look forward to helping them tell their story and showing some examples of their work. It’s great stuff.”

SYNLawn of Northeast Ohio

4855 Hills & Dales RD NW

Canton, OH 44708

Canton: (330) 492-8733

Akron: (330) 869-0077

SYNLawnneohio.com

