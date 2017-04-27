

GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar Ohio

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Not yet registered but wish to play? Call the Zoar GC pro shop at 330-874-4653

11:20a Brad Baker & Scott Cope w/ Eric Vought & Nate Federonick

11:30 Mitch Levengood & Tim Hepner w/ Eric Crone & John Sibla

11:39 Nate Garwood & Charlie Walker w/ Nick Anagost & David Sotka

11:48 Bob Spino & Mike Simpson w/ Adam Trent & Alex Loftin

11:57 Josh Smith & Mychal Agarenzo w/ Matt Jurcevic & Drew Lavechia

12:06p Tyler Dapoz & Jerry w/ Norm Shetler & Dan Hostetler

12:15 Greg Clapper & Corey Perkowski w/ John Callihan & James Bergdorf

12:24 Fred Martin and Tom Stack w/ Scott Frank & Sean Nicely

12:33 John Kern & Joe Hedrick w/ Dan Terry & Zoran Karic

12:42 Caine Bricker & Tom Waycaster w/ Jr. Miller & Brandon Shannon

12:55 Eric Bowman & Chris Sedmock w/ Adam Arman & Josh Widner

1:04 Brian and Matt Gasser w/ Tom Seever & Raul Mendoza

1:13 Mike Antonille & James Rekart w/ Travis Mullett & Jerome Green

1:22 Jeff Stormer & Ray Barry w/ Anthony Morello & Tom Andears

1:31 John Jadgchew & Mark Johnson w/ Wyatt Suntala & Cale Pozderac

1:40 Troy Luckenbaugh & Jered Lance w/ Tom O’Boyle & Mike Johnson

1:49 Tom & Ethan Doon w/ Brian Beebe & Dave Trier

1:58 Eric Frishette & Cliff Grubb w/ Scotty Jones and Mike Miller

2:10 Dave Cutlip & Ed Marsinek w/ John Perkowski and Aaron Shanklin

2:19 Steve Tischler & Joe Denk w/ Randy Crider & Brian Huntley

2:28 Mike Moser & Brian Roth w/

2:37 Allen Freeman & Ty Kovach w/ John Zitkovic & Mike Davis

2:46 Jeff Dean & Troy Schoenover w/ Matt Bitikofer and Brett Burrier

2:55 Steve Weaver & Dave Miller w/ Randy Gonter & Brad Haynes