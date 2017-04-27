 
Zoar Golf ClubGROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar Ohio
Saturday, April 29, 2017

 

Not yet registered but wish to play? Call the Zoar GC pro shop at 330-874-4653

11:20a Brad Baker & Scott Cope w/ Eric Vought & Nate Federonick
11:30 Mitch Levengood & Tim Hepner w/ Eric Crone & John Sibla
11:39 Nate Garwood & Charlie Walker w/ Nick Anagost & David Sotka
11:48 Bob Spino & Mike Simpson w/ Adam Trent & Alex Loftin
11:57 Josh Smith & Mychal Agarenzo w/ Matt Jurcevic & Drew Lavechia
12:06p Tyler Dapoz & Jerry w/ Norm Shetler & Dan Hostetler
12:15 Greg Clapper & Corey Perkowski w/ John Callihan & James Bergdorf
12:24 Fred Martin and Tom Stack w/ Scott Frank & Sean Nicely
12:33 John Kern & Joe Hedrick w/ Dan Terry & Zoran Karic
12:42 Caine Bricker & Tom Waycaster w/ Jr. Miller & Brandon Shannon
12:55 Eric Bowman & Chris Sedmock w/ Adam Arman & Josh Widner
1:04 Brian and Matt Gasser w/ Tom Seever & Raul Mendoza
1:13 Mike Antonille & James Rekart w/ Travis Mullett & Jerome Green
1:22 Jeff Stormer & Ray Barry w/ Anthony Morello & Tom Andears
1:31 John Jadgchew & Mark Johnson w/ Wyatt Suntala & Cale Pozderac
1:40 Troy Luckenbaugh & Jered Lance w/ Tom O’Boyle & Mike Johnson
1:49 Tom & Ethan Doon w/ Brian Beebe & Dave Trier
1:58 Eric Frishette & Cliff Grubb w/ Scotty Jones and Mike Miller
2:10 Dave Cutlip & Ed Marsinek w/ John Perkowski and Aaron Shanklin
2:19 Steve Tischler & Joe Denk w/ Randy Crider & Brian Huntley
2:28 Mike Moser & Brian Roth w/
2:37 Allen Freeman & Ty Kovach w/ John Zitkovic & Mike Davis
2:46 Jeff Dean & Troy Schoenover w/ Matt Bitikofer and Brett Burrier
2:55 Steve Weaver & Dave Miller w/ Randy Gonter & Brad Haynes

