Old Man Winter is being crotchety; he won’t head out of Cleveland quite yet.

So Saturday’s Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play event at Turkeyfoot has been postponed.

Since it’s so early in the season, there are multiple options to re-schedule this event over the course of the next four weeks.

So instead of setting the re-schedule date right now, keep an eye on NEOHgolf.com for details. We’ll go all Dick Goddard on this, watch for some good weather, then set a re-schedule date as soon as possible based on the upcoming forecasts…

