NEOH Junior Golf

RESULTS: 2017 SWGT #1 – Washington Park

Southwest Junior Golf Tour

Southwest Junior Golf Tour Cleveland

RESULTS: Southwest Junior Golf Tour
Event #1 – Washington Park Golf Course
Saturday May 20th, 2017
Par 29 Yardage 1449

Boys 15-18
Connor Thomas, Medina 30
Luke Seelie, N. Olmsted 32
John Galik, Brecksville 36
Dylan Champney, Sheffied Vlg. 36
Adam Sowers, Brecksville 37
Ian Shemo, Westlake 38
Jake Jeske, Strongsville 38
Tony Vannello, Medina 38
Owen Dunphy, Westlake 47
Ethan Kramer, N. Olmsted 48
Martin Higgins, Cleveland 49

Boys 13-U
Chase Coleman, Middleburg Hts. 52
Parker Phillips, Medina 54
Alex Hedden, Cleveland 60

Boys 14-U
Clayton Greiner, Brunswick 39
Kevin Gordon, N. Royalton 45
Mark Sowers, Brecksville 50
Michael Berish, Brecksville 67

Girls 18-U
Maddie Harper, Independence 34
Isabella Goyette, Medina 35
Madeline Mindzora, Independence 37
Ericka Marano, Brunswick 40
Alessandra Goyette, Medina 41
Alyssa Strongosky, Brecksville 45
Kara Krsak, Independence 52

Girls 14-U
Emily Krutkiewicz, Medina 40
Hannah Stasiowski, Medina 50
Payton Phillips, Medina 64

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous 2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 6 Results
Next RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Jr PGA Qualifier - Wooster

Related Posts

NOPGA Junior Golf
NOPGA Junior Golf
Maxwell Moldovan
Warren's Gianna Clemente