RESULTS: 2017 SWGT #1 – Washington Park

RESULTS: Southwest Junior Golf Tour
Event #1 – Washington Park Golf Course
Saturday May 20th, 2017
Par 29 Yardage 1449
Boys 15-18
Connor Thomas, Medina 30
Luke Seelie, N. Olmsted 32
John Galik, Brecksville 36
Dylan Champney, Sheffied Vlg. 36
Adam Sowers, Brecksville 37
Ian Shemo, Westlake 38
Jake Jeske, Strongsville 38
Tony Vannello, Medina 38
Owen Dunphy, Westlake 47
Ethan Kramer, N. Olmsted 48
Martin Higgins, Cleveland 49
Boys 13-U
Chase Coleman, Middleburg Hts. 52
Parker Phillips, Medina 54
Alex Hedden, Cleveland 60
Boys 14-U
Clayton Greiner, Brunswick 39
Kevin Gordon, N. Royalton 45
Mark Sowers, Brecksville 50
Michael Berish, Brecksville 67
Girls 18-U
Maddie Harper, Independence 34
Isabella Goyette, Medina 35
Madeline Mindzora, Independence 37
Ericka Marano, Brunswick 40
Alessandra Goyette, Medina 41
Alyssa Strongosky, Brecksville 45
Kara Krsak, Independence 52
Girls 14-U
Emily Krutkiewicz, Medina 40
Hannah Stasiowski, Medina 50
Payton Phillips, Medina 64
