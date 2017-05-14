Madison Country ClubFINAL RESULTS:
2017 Madison 2-Man 6/6/6 Spring Jumble
Madison Country Club, Madison OH
Saturday, May 13th

1st place Dave Sotka & Niko Anagnost 68 – $500
+ Skin on 15 $100
+ T-1 1st Low 6
+ 3rd Low 6 $85 = $685 Total

T-2 Bulzan & Stranman 69 – $215
+ Skin on 5 $100
+ Pin Shot #4 $100 = $415 Total

T-2 Double D Nicholason 69 – $215
+ Skin on 14 $100
+ T-1 2nd Low 6 $30 = $345 Total

T-2 Bagdonis’s 69 – $215

Brown & McWilliams Pin Shot # 9 $100
+ Skin on 13 (eagle) $100 = $200 Total

Dota & Bartholamue Pin Shot # 10 $100

Greenberg & Leymaster Pin Shot #15 $100

Kastelic & Hocevar T-1 2nd Low 6 $30

