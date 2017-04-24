

FINAL RESULTS:

Madison Spring 2-M Scramble

Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio

Sunday, April 23rd, 2017



1st Ryan Gutowski & Ryan Stefanski 59 $800

+ Low Front 29 $230; Skin $220; Pin Shot $220

2nd Frey & McHugh 60 $450

+Low Back 29 $230

3rd Sotka & Anagnost 61 $350

T-4 Leymaster & Kastelic 64 $160

+Pin shot $220

T-4 J. Brown & E. Arms 64 $160

+Skin $220

T-4 M Meyers & CJ Milo 64 $160

T-5 Khayat & Klovora 65 $100

T-5 Blackburn Sr & Gomez 65 $100

23 Teams Competed

Additional Pins & Skins:

Dixon & Bowler Skin $220

Holmes & Rolla Pin Shot $220

Lamperski & Novak Pin Shot $220

The next event at Madison CC is the 6/6/6 2-Man on Saturday, May 13th.