FINAL RESULTS:
Madison Spring 2-M Scramble
Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio
Sunday, April 23rd, 2017
1st Ryan Gutowski & Ryan Stefanski 59 $800
+ Low Front 29 $230; Skin $220; Pin Shot $220
2nd Frey & McHugh 60 $450
+Low Back 29 $230
3rd Sotka & Anagnost 61 $350
T-4 Leymaster & Kastelic 64 $160
+Pin shot $220
T-4 J. Brown & E. Arms 64 $160
+Skin $220
T-4 M Meyers & CJ Milo 64 $160
T-5 Khayat & Klovora 65 $100
T-5 Blackburn Sr & Gomez 65 $100
23 Teams Competed
Additional Pins & Skins:
Dixon & Bowler Skin $220
Holmes & Rolla Pin Shot $220
Lamperski & Novak Pin Shot $220
The next event at Madison CC is the 6/6/6 2-Man on Saturday, May 13th.
