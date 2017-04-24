 
Madison Country ClubFINAL RESULTS:
Madison Spring 2-M Scramble
Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio
Sunday, April 23rd, 2017

 
1st Ryan Gutowski & Ryan Stefanski 59 $800
+ Low Front 29 $230; Skin $220; Pin Shot $220

2nd Frey & McHugh 60 $450
+Low Back 29 $230

3rd Sotka & Anagnost 61 $350

T-4 Leymaster & Kastelic 64 $160
+Pin shot $220

T-4 J. Brown & E. Arms 64 $160
+Skin $220

T-4 M Meyers & CJ Milo 64 $160

T-5 Khayat & Klovora 65 $100

T-5 Blackburn Sr & Gomez 65 $100

23 Teams Competed

 

Additional Pins & Skins:
Dixon & Bowler Skin $220
Holmes & Rolla Pin Shot $220
Lamperski & Novak Pin Shot $220

 

The next event at Madison CC is the 6/6/6 2-Man on Saturday, May 13th.

