Brian Polick of Middleburg Heights birdied two of his final four holes to post an even par round of 71 and win the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Shawnee Hills Stroke Play Tournament.

Matt Paterini played two solid nines and took second place with a 73.

Scott Saari, Jason Jendre, and Taylor Rising all finished T-3 in shooting 74, while Paul Lagrotteria and Dave Stover earned T-6 with 76.

The next event on the 2017 CMG Series schedule is the Big Met 2-Player Jumble at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park next Saturday, May 20th.



FINAL RESULTS:

Cleveland Metroparks Golf

Shawnee Stroke Play Tournament

Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford

Saturday, May 13, 2017

1st Brian Polick 71 $300.00

2nd Matt Paterini 73 $170.00

T-3rd Scott Saari 74 $101.66

T-3rd Taylor Rising 74 $101.66

T-3rd Jason Jendre 74 $101.66

T-6th Paul Lagrotteria 76 $30.00

T-6th Dave Stover 76 $30.00

Out of the Money

Garswood, Jack 77

Prince, Paul 77

Scott, Chinnawatt 78

Allen, George 78

Luken, Jeff 78

Speirs, Bill 79

Kearns, Larry 79

Agarenzo, Mychal 79

Michal, Matt 80

Decaro, Thomas 80

Prince, John 81

Olsen, Jeremy 82

O’Boyle, Tom 83

Beltavski, Mark 86

Mayor, Clay 87

Johannsen, Ben 88

Strefas, Deamann 91

Congin, Gary 92

D’Amico, Lou 94

Ranta, Ben 96

Smith, Joshua 97

Lee, Damian 98

Mayor, Mike N/C