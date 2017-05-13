Brian Polick of Middleburg Heights birdied two of his final four holes to post an even par round of 71 and win the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Shawnee Hills Stroke Play Tournament.
Matt Paterini played two solid nines and took second place with a 73.
Scott Saari, Jason Jendre, and Taylor Rising all finished T-3 in shooting 74, while Paul Lagrotteria and Dave Stover earned T-6 with 76.
The next event on the 2017 CMG Series schedule is the Big Met 2-Player Jumble at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park next Saturday, May 20th.
FINAL RESULTS:
Cleveland Metroparks Golf
Shawnee Stroke Play Tournament
Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford
Saturday, May 13, 2017
1st Brian Polick 71 $300.00
2nd Matt Paterini 73 $170.00
T-3rd Scott Saari 74 $101.66
T-3rd Taylor Rising 74 $101.66
T-3rd Jason Jendre 74 $101.66
T-6th Paul Lagrotteria 76 $30.00
T-6th Dave Stover 76 $30.00
Out of the Money
Garswood, Jack 77
Prince, Paul 77
Scott, Chinnawatt 78
Allen, George 78
Luken, Jeff 78
Speirs, Bill 79
Kearns, Larry 79
Agarenzo, Mychal 79
Michal, Matt 80
Decaro, Thomas 80
Prince, John 81
Olsen, Jeremy 82
O’Boyle, Tom 83
Beltavski, Mark 86
Mayor, Clay 87
Johannsen, Ben 88
Strefas, Deamann 91
Congin, Gary 92
D’Amico, Lou 94
Ranta, Ben 96
Smith, Joshua 97
Lee, Damian 98
Mayor, Mike N/C
No Comment