Dan Predovic and Joe Blackburn chipped in twice on two of the tougher par-three holes (each one good for a skin!) to win the first Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series event of the 2017 season, the Manakiki Spring 2-Players Scramble.
The pair posted a strong 8-under par 64 to win by a single shot on a challenging scoring day, with cool breezy conditions and tall, thick, juicy rough in play. (All of the players complimented the condition of the greens, however, which were in fantastic shape given all of the recent rain.)
Jason and Andrew Jendre finished in second place alone, two shots ahead of a pair of third place teams.
The next event on the 2017 CMG schedule is the Shawnee Stroke Play at Shawnee Hills Golf Course on Sat May 13th.
FINAL RESULTS:
Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series
Manakiki Spring 2-Player Scramble
Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills
Sunday, May 7th, 2017
POS | PLAYERS | SCORE | PRIZE PER PLAYER
1 Dan Predovic and Joe Blackburn 64 $310.45 ea
2 Jason Jendre and Andrew Jendre 65 $177.40 ea
3 Fred Miller and Tom Laubacher 67 $124.18 ea
Allen Freeman and Larry Lahnan 67 $124.18 ea
5 Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich 68 $75.39 ea
Brian Polick and Jack Garsood 68 $75.39 ea
7 Mike Cawley and Burns 69
Ryan Augustitus and Deal 69
Paul Prince and John Prince 69
10 David Stover and Ben Stover 70
Michael Klaric and Dante Vetica 70
Niko Anagnost and David Sotka 70
13 Bill Speirs and Mike Dota 72
Team Michael Stuewe 72
15 Paul Krueger and Travis Pollari 73
Team Daniel Gallagher 73
17 Mark Zelinski and Ben Savage 74
18 Team Tim Moore 75
Team Andrew Malkus 75
20 Team Mark Ciccarello 77
21 Andrew Zgrabik and Larry Zgrabik 79
22 Team Ernest Welsch 80
CTP* Andrew Jendre $25
LD* Niko Anagnost $25
NOTE: the gift card prize amounts originally distributed were incorrect. Additional gift cards with the balance due can be picked up from Manakiki.
SKINS: $110 ea
Chris Okeson / Rob Schustrich – Hole #3, Eagle 3
Dan Predovic / Joe Blackburn – Hole #7, Birdie 2
Dan Predovic / Joe Blackburn – Hole #15, Birdie 2
Mike Cawley / Burns – Hole #18, Birdie 3
