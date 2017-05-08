Dan Predovic and Joe Blackburn chipped in twice on two of the tougher par-three holes (each one good for a skin!) to win the first Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series event of the 2017 season, the Manakiki Spring 2-Players Scramble.

The pair posted a strong 8-under par 64 to win by a single shot on a challenging scoring day, with cool breezy conditions and tall, thick, juicy rough in play. (All of the players complimented the condition of the greens, however, which were in fantastic shape given all of the recent rain.)

Jason and Andrew Jendre finished in second place alone, two shots ahead of a pair of third place teams.

The next event on the 2017 CMG schedule is the Shawnee Stroke Play at Shawnee Hills Golf Course on Sat May 13th.



FINAL RESULTS:

Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series

Manakiki Spring 2-Player Scramble

Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills

Sunday, May 7th, 2017

POS | PLAYERS | SCORE | PRIZE PER PLAYER

1 Dan Predovic and Joe Blackburn 64 $310.45 ea

2 Jason Jendre and Andrew Jendre 65 $177.40 ea

3 Fred Miller and Tom Laubacher 67 $124.18 ea

Allen Freeman and Larry Lahnan 67 $124.18 ea

5 Chris Okeson and Rob Schustrich 68 $75.39 ea

Brian Polick and Jack Garsood 68 $75.39 ea

7 Mike Cawley and Burns 69

Ryan Augustitus and Deal 69

Paul Prince and John Prince 69

10 David Stover and Ben Stover 70

Michael Klaric and Dante Vetica 70

Niko Anagnost and David Sotka 70

13 Bill Speirs and Mike Dota 72

Team Michael Stuewe 72

15 Paul Krueger and Travis Pollari 73

Team Daniel Gallagher 73

17 Mark Zelinski and Ben Savage 74

18 Team Tim Moore 75

Team Andrew Malkus 75

20 Team Mark Ciccarello 77

21 Andrew Zgrabik and Larry Zgrabik 79

22 Team Ernest Welsch 80

CTP* Andrew Jendre $25

LD* Niko Anagnost $25

NOTE: the gift card prize amounts originally distributed were incorrect. Additional gift cards with the balance due can be picked up from Manakiki.

SKINS: $110 ea

Chris Okeson / Rob Schustrich – Hole #3, Eagle 3

Dan Predovic / Joe Blackburn – Hole #7, Birdie 2

Dan Predovic / Joe Blackburn – Hole #15, Birdie 2

Mike Cawley / Burns – Hole #18, Birdie 3