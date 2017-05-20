The team of David Trier and Dean Cutlip jumped out to an early lead at the 2017 Cleveland Metropark Big Met 2-Player Scramble / Better Ball, firing a 7-under (29) on the front 9 in the scramble format.

But Allen Freeman and Ty Kovach closed the gap with a birdie and an eagle early on the back nine in the better ball format to put them 9-under through 13 holes.

And Jack Garswood and Brian Polick finished the back nine with birdies on two of the last three holes.

In the end, all three teams tied at 9-under par 63 to share the first place honors.

The teams of Nick Anagnost and Dave Sotka, Jason Jendre and Andrew Jendre, and Tim Boardman and Greg Sowa all shot impressive rounds of 6-under par (66) to finish in a tie for fourth place.

The next event on the 2017 CMG Series schedule is the Sleepy Hollow 2-Player Better Ball on Saturday, June 3rd in Brecksville.



FINAL RESULTS:

Cleveland Metroparks Golf

2-Player Spring Scramble / Better Ball

Big Met Golf Course – Fairview Park, OH

Saturday, May 20, 2017

T1st (63) Jack Garswood & Brian Polick $440

T1st (63) Allen Freeman & Ty Kovach $440

T1st (63) Dave Trier & Dean Cutlip $440

T4th (66) Jason Jendre & Andrew Jendre $200

T4th (66) Dave Sotka & Nick Anagnost $200

T4th (66) Tim Boardman & Greg Sowa $200

30 Teams Competed

SKINS: $108 each

Stover/Stover Eagle 3 Hole #5

Trier/Cutlip Eagle 3 Hole #7

Freeman/Kovach Eagle 3 Hole #13

Frey/Stefanski Birdie 3 Hole #14

Anagnost/Sotka Birdie 3 Hole #15