RESULTS: 2016 Zoar Labatt Senior Amateur

The Labatt Senior Amateur was held Saturday at Zoar Golf Club just north of Dover, Ohio. This one-day tournament featured three age brackets.

Joe Hedrick of Barberton (left) successfully defended his title for those age 70 and older. His score of 69 was four strokes better than his friend Jim Tarter of Akron, who shot 73. Dave Fowler of Canton finished third with a score of 76; his round was highlighted by a HOLE IN ONE on #13! There were 6 skins.

Jeff Dean (Akron, right) was awarded the Champions Trophy for the age 60+ group after his stellar round of 66. Jeff’s brother Bruce Dean (Akron) finished in second place with a score of 70. Fred Martin (Akron) was third at 74. There were 5 skins.

The largest field of the day was for those ages 50-59. Geoff Burge (Aurora, left) was successful in holding off Mark Mickley (Apple Valley) to win his second consecutive title. Burge was even par on the day. Milo Yoder (Sugarcreek) was third at 75. Three players tied for fourth place with 76: Lou Boarman (Cuyahoga Falls), John Niedzialek (Concord), and Randy Crider (Brunswick). There were 3 skins.

Congratulation to the Senior Amateur Champions!