

Ready for the tournament season? Need a place to practice, to get your game in shape?

The Akron area tournaments are about ready to roll. But some of those tournament sites don’t have a range on which to warm up.

So here is an idea to get sharp and stay sharp: the Raymond C. Firestone 9 is now offering an Unlimited Range Membership for the practice facility with discounted access to the golf course (and a Hacker’s deal too).

The Firestone 9 is a public golf course and driving range facility located just north of the famed Firestone Country Club property. (In fact, the Firestone 9 wraps around the North Course.)

The range and course are maintained by the same grounds crew staff that keep the conditions so pristine on the three Firestone club courses.

The Unlimited Range Membership program runs from April through November at a fee of just $64.00 per month, with a yearly fee discount also available. The Range at Firestone 9 features four target greens, manicured grass tees and heated stalls. Lessons are offered by PGA Professionals Dan Dauk and Randy Iceman.

The membership provides unlimited range balls and access to 9 holes of golf with a cart at any time for just $12. This gives players the option to hit as many balls as they’d like on the range or head on out for some on-course reps for just a few bucks.

The holes at the Firestone 9 are full length (including a par-5), with enough challenge for the scratch golfer (especially the par-3s), yet friendly for the average player and beginners (so bring your family!).

If you get hungry after your practice session, or if you decide to do a lunchtime ball whacking session, Hackers Restaurant right next to the pro shop has a full menu, great bar, TVs and is open year round. And the Unlimited Range Membership provides a 20% discount at Hackers Restaurant on every meal or drink bought!

To take advantage of the Firestone 9 Unlimited Range Membership, talk to Dan Dauk by email, call him at the pro shop at (330) 724-4444, or just stop on by 600 Swartz Rd in Akron.