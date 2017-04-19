Northeast Ohio earned five of the top six slots in the recently released 2017 Golfweek’s Best Golf Courses You Can Play by State list for Ohio.
Every year, Golfweek uses its proprietary ratings system to create a Top 100 Modern Courses list, a Top 100 Classic Courses list, and a list of the top Places You Can Play by State (which will be posted online soon).
This year, Fowler’s Mill Golf Course in Chesterland tops the 2017 Ohio list (photo above of Fowler’s Mill #11, River Course).
2017 Golfweek Top Ohio Courses You Can Play
1. Fowler’s Mill GC Lake & River, Chesterland
2. The Virtues GC, Nashport
3. Mankakiki GC, Willoughby Hills
4. Sleepy Hollow GC, Brecksville
5. The Quarry, Canton
6. Boulder Creek GC, Streetsboro
7. Stonelick Hills, Batavia
8. Little Mountain CC, Concord
9. Eaglesticks GC, Zanesville
10. Cooks Creek GC, South Bloomfield
On Golfweek’s Top 100 course rankings for 2017, Ohio does pretty well. Golfweek separates Classic and Modern Courses by year built, with 1960 being the distinction:
2017 Top 100 Classic Courses – Ohio
19. Camargo Club, Indian Hill, Ohio
51. Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
53. Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
58. Canterbury Country Club, Beachwood, Ohio
59. Brookside Country Club, Canton, Ohio
70. NCR Country Club (South), Kettering, Ohio
83. Kirtland Country Club, Willoughby, Ohio
87. Moraine Country Club, Dayton, Ohio
2017 Top 100 Modern Courses – Ohio
13. Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
15. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio
30. Double Eagle Golf Club, Galena, Ohio
