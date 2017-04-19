Northeast Ohio earned five of the top six slots in the recently released 2017 Golfweek’s Best Golf Courses You Can Play by State list for Ohio.

Every year, Golfweek uses its proprietary ratings system to create a Top 100 Modern Courses list, a Top 100 Classic Courses list, and a list of the top Places You Can Play by State (which will be posted online soon).

This year, Fowler’s Mill Golf Course in Chesterland tops the 2017 Ohio list (photo above of Fowler’s Mill #11, River Course).

2017 Golfweek Top Ohio Courses You Can Play

1. Fowler’s Mill GC Lake & River, Chesterland

2. The Virtues GC, Nashport

3. Mankakiki GC, Willoughby Hills

4. Sleepy Hollow GC, Brecksville

5. The Quarry, Canton

6. Boulder Creek GC, Streetsboro

7. Stonelick Hills, Batavia

8. Little Mountain CC, Concord

9. Eaglesticks GC, Zanesville

10. Cooks Creek GC, South Bloomfield

On Golfweek’s Top 100 course rankings for 2017, Ohio does pretty well. Golfweek separates Classic and Modern Courses by year built, with 1960 being the distinction:

2017 Top 100 Classic Courses – Ohio

19. Camargo Club, Indian Hill, Ohio

51. Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

53. Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

58. Canterbury Country Club, Beachwood, Ohio

59. Brookside Country Club, Canton, Ohio

70. NCR Country Club (South), Kettering, Ohio

83. Kirtland Country Club, Willoughby, Ohio

87. Moraine Country Club, Dayton, Ohio

2017 Top 100 Modern Courses – Ohio

13. Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

15. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio

30. Double Eagle Golf Club, Galena, Ohio