Green Frosh Maxwell Moldovan in U.S. Open Qualifier Playoff

Green High School freshman Maxwell Moldovan posted an even par score of 71 at Beechmont Country Club on Tuesday in the 2017 U.S. Open Cleveland Local Qualifier.

In a field of 90+ players, mostly experienced professionals, his score was good for a tie for sixth place. (Check out the roster of well-known players he beat!)

His finish put him into a four-for-two playoff with two guys from Canada and the talented Randy Dietz, an NOPGA member from Kent and the Windmill Golf Center.

Unfortunately, Max missed a five-footer for par on the hole where Dietz and Shyamal Nagindas of Canada secured the final two qualifying spots.

But he did finish as First Alternate.

And Max looks pretty strong heading into the summer junior golf tour season…