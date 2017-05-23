KSU Women Fall to Northwestern to End NCAA Run

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The Kent State University Women’s Golf Team finished tied for fifth at the NCAA National Championship, falling Tuesday in the quarterfinals match play round to top seeded Northwestern, 3-2.

The Golden Flashes completed its best run at the NCAA National Championship, beating its previous best finish of 15th place. Kent State also became the first program to ever advance to match play of the women’s golf championship from outside of the “Power 5” conferences.

Tuesday’s match play round went down to the wire and was ultimately decided on the 18th hole. Kent State picked up two victories from its fourth and fifth starters. Karoline Stormo was the first Flash to secure a point for Kent State, taking her matchup by three holes. Her par on the 16th hole secured the victory.

Pimnipa Panthong (pictured above) recorded the team’s second point in the final group to go off. Panthong was ahead by one after the 15th hole, but was stopped when the match was secured by Northwestern. Neither Stormo or Panthong trailed all round.

Kelly Nielsen fell to Northwestern on the back nine, giving Northwestern a point while the remaining matches were tied 2-2. Kent State needed a win or tie from Michaela Finn or Wad Phaewchimplee, and both matches went down to the wire. Phaewchimplee entered the 17th hole trailing by two, but did not get the birdie needed to keep her round alive. Finn battled Northwestern’s Cho to the 18th hole, where she trailed by one stroke. Finn had a shot to force a tough putt for Northwestern, but came up just short in a comeback attempt.

The Flashes earned their quarterfinal spot after 54 holes of stroke play. Kent State ranked second among the 24 teams at Nationals for much of the tournament, and went on to secure the eighth seed in match play.

Kent State ended its run through the NCAA National Championship by going down to the final hole against the top seed in the field. The Flashes end its season claiming the program’s all-time best finish and overall scoring average.

Story courtesy of the Kent State Athletic Dept.