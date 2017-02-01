Canterbury Golf Club logoReigning Division I state champion Cincinnati St. Xavier will return to storied Canterbury Golf Club to defend its Kiely Cup championship in September of 2017.

The 15-team field includes 13 teams that finished in the top-12 of their respective boys high school state tournament last fall.

Mike Kiely and Craig Fraser
The 13th annual Kiely Cup, believed to be the only Ohio high school regular-season golf tournament contested over 36 holes, will be held September 10-11 at Canterbury. The field will include five first-time invitees and four past champions, according to tournament director Craig Fraser, pictured here with tournament namesake Mike Kiely.

The newcomer teams are Wooster, Brookfield, Strasburg-Franklin, Dublin Jerome and Van Buren. Jerome finished third in last year’s Division I state tournament and figures to challenge St. Xavier this fall.

St. Xavier won the Kiely Cup last summer with a score of 306-302=608, then went on to win the state championship by eight shots at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Local teams returning to Canterbury for the 2017 event include four-time Kiely Cup champion Walsh Jesuit, two-time champ and five-time runnerup St. Ignatius, and two-time winner University School, as well as Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, Green, Boardman and Columbiana.

The 2017 event will be the fourth time the tournament will be played over two days and 36 holes. St. Xavier set the 36-hole scoring record last year at 32-over par.

For more information and past results and photos, see the Kiely Cup tournament website.

